Democrat-run New York City plans to hand out flyers at the southern U.S. border telling migrants not to come to the city and urging them to go elsewhere.

Local authorities announced the move on Wednesday, and images of the flyers show a list of warnings to migrants flooding across the nation’s border, according to WPDE.

In bullet points, the blue flyer reads, “New York City’s (NYC) resources have been exhausted,” and “Asylum Seekers are now getting letters to move out of the shelter.”

City Hall, New York City: New flyers revealed today at an Asylum Seeker Crisis Briefing that Deputy Mayor Anne Williams-Isom says NYC will start passing out to migrants at the border: "You will not be placed in a hotel” “You are better off going to a more affordable city”… pic.twitter.com/zrIfjoE75H — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) September 27, 2023

The announcement also warns them, “You will not be placed in a hotel,” adding, “NYC is one of the most expensive cities in the world; you are better off going to a more affordable city.”

The flyer further states, “NYC cannot help you obtain a work permit, and you will not be able to easily find work.”

In addition, Democrat Mayor Eric Adams recently limited adult migrants to 30 days in the city’s facilities as shelters are overwhelmed, NewsNation reported Tuesday:

The mayor said in July officials would begin distributing flyers at the United States border with Mexico in an effort to push migrants to other areas, AFP reported at the time.

It is the “radical” sanctuary policies of Democrats such as President Joe Biden, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, and Adams that are responsible for the state’s immigration crisis, House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) told Breitbart News in August.

“Unfortunately, because of these extreme Democrats’ policies, every community is now a border community,” and those communities are “reaping the havoc these policies have caused,” she added.

She also said House Republicans “know that border security is national security, and that is why we made restoring border security a key pillar of our ‘Commitment to America’ that we ran and won on in 2022.”

According to the WPDE article, Adams recently said the migrant influx may cost the city $12 billion in the next three years.

