Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) is looking to fill more than 18,000 jobs across New York with newly arrived border crossers and illegal aliens, as about 385,000 New Yorkers remain unemployed.

Hochul held a press conference on Monday, touting that her administration had worked with employers across New York to identify more than 18,000 unfilled jobs that could be taken by border crossers and illegal aliens.

“We have a two-for-one solution here. Now we have all these people here and all these jobs that are open, marry these two together, and we can solve these problems,” Hochul said, celebrating illegal immigration as a victory for business.

Most jobs identified by Hochul’s administration are in food service, healthcare, manufacturing, administrative support, construction, retail, and business service, among other industries.

The announcement comes more than a month after Hochul said she was creating the jobs program for border crossers and illegal aliens, even as hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers remain on the labor market sidelines.

Last month, President Joe Biden caved to lobbying from Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) by announcing that his administration would work to expedite work permits for border crossers and illegal aliens released into the United States interior.

More than 125,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived in the sanctuary state since the spring of last year. This is a fraction, though, of the total released into the U.S. interior from the border by the Biden administration.

Monthly, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) releases more than 60,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities.

