President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is releasing more than 60,000 border crossers into American cities and towns every single month, federal investigators reveal.

DHS Inspector General (IG) Joseph Cuffari issued the report this month, focusing primarily on the revelation that Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is losing track of nearly 2-in-10 border crossers that the agency is releasing into the United States interior.

Also of note, though, Cuffari details Biden’s expansive catch and release network.

From March 2021 through August 2022, an 18-month period, DHS released more than a million border crossers into the U.S. interior — a foreign population close to the size of Dallas, Texas.

Specifically, Cuffari writes that Mayorkas is using three pipelines to release border crossers into the U.S. interior: Notices to Appear (NTAs), prosecutorial discretion, and Parole + ATD, which stands for Alternatives to Detention.

Through NTAs, alone, DHS has released more than 430,000 border crossers into the U.S. interior from March 2021 to August 2022. During that same period, more than 318,000 border crossers were released using Parole +ATD, and another nearly 95,000 were released using prosecutorial discretion.

The figures indicate that monthly, DHS is releasing more than 60,000 border crossers into American cities and towns every month, the equivalent of adding a foreign population the size of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to the nation’s population every 30 days.

In total, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) estimates that Biden and Mayorkas have welcomed five million border crossers and illegal aliens to the U.S. since early January 2021.

