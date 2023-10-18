Exclusive: Sen. Marsha Blackburn Opposes Resettling Gaza Refugees in U.S.

Appearing Wednesday on Breitbart News Daily, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) came out against resettling refugees from Gaza in the U.S. following Hamas’s shocking terror attack on Israel.

A transcript is as follows:

MIKE SLATER: Should we, the United States, take in refugees from Gaza? SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN: No, we should not. The countries in the region need to do this. They should step up and accept these refugees. We do not need to take any of these Palestinian refugees into the United States. SLATER: But what about the Statue of Liberty and the poor, tired, huddled masses? SEN. BLACKBURN: Of course, people know that the U.S. is the most generous country there is when it comes to accepting people from other countries. That’s why we are called the melting pot. When you look at what is happening in Palestine, when you look at what this attack from Hamas, which is a part of the government. and when you look at the immigration papers, where you have to note that you have not been fighting against the United States, we should not take individuals until this is all settled. These individuals who are fleeing Gaza need to be going into Egypt, Jordan, and other Muslim countries that are in the region. SLATER: They clearly don’t want them. They outright say it will create demographic instability in our countries and we don’t want these people. They are very explicit about not wanting them, too.

Blackburn’s remarks come after Reps. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) and Andy Ogles (R-TN) introduced legislation — the “Guaranteeing Aggressors Zero Admission Act” or the GAZA Act — which would ban the Biden administration from resettling Palestinians in the U.S.

Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), introduced a similar bill in the Senate this week.

