Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), has introduced in the Senate a plan that would ban President Joe Biden from resettling Palestinians in American communities. The legislation is gaining traction among Republicans.

Last week, Breitbart News exclusively reported that Reps. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) and Andy Ogles (R-TN) were introducing the “Guaranteeing Aggressors Zero Admission Act” or the “GAZA Act.”

The legislation would prevent Biden’s top officials from issuing visas to those with Palestinian Authority passports as well as block the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from funneling Palestinians into the United States through a parole pipeline.

Late Tuesday, Daines announced he was introducing the GAZA Act in the Senate.

“During my recent trip to the southern border, I learned that since October 1, Border Patrol encountered people from Iran, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen, among others,” Daines said in a statement:

They apprehended more than 151 people whose names appeared on the terror watch list in fiscal year 2023. Given the recent terror attacks on Israel by Hamas, it is apparent that terrorists will stop at nothing to do harm to the United States and our allies. [Emphasis added] We must take every action necessary to protect the American people from these threats and force the Biden administration to close our borders to every possible threat to our national security. [Emphasis added]

The plan has garnered widespread support among House and Senate Republicans.

On Tuesday, for instance, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) suggested he would support such a plan — writing on Twitter that the U.S. must “stop importing people” who “support terrorist killers” such as Hamas.

Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) have gone further to state that not only must the Biden administration not resettle Palestinians in the United States, but agency officials should begin deporting pro-Hamas visa-holders.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.