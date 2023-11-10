An illegal alien wanted for murder in Mexico is among millions of “got-aways” who have successfully crossed the United States-Mexico border since President Joe Biden took office.

Juan Martinez Merida, an illegal alien from Mexico, was deported from the U.S. to Mexico in late October after having previously been given “voluntary departure” at least seven times after crossing the southern border.

Sometime after his last voluntary departure, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, Merida crossed the border successfully — undeterred by Border Patrol agents — and ended up in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, area.

In August, ICE agents in Philadelphia arrested Merida and charged him with inadmissibility after Mexican officials confirmed they had an active warrant for his arrest for murder.

A federal immigration judge subsequently ordered Merida to be deported from the U.S.

Merida, though, is among close to two million illegal aliens who are considered known got-aways from the border under Biden’s watch. These are illegal aliens whom the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) estimates to have successfully crossed the border and entered the U.S.

In addition to known got-aways, there are likely millions of illegal aliens considered unknown got-aways whom DHS is unaware of but nonetheless successfully crossed the border.

Altogether, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) estimates that the Biden administration has welcomed about six million border crossers and illegal aliens to the U.S. in fewer than three years.

