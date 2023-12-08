The superintendent of a Massachusetts school district sent a letter to parents alerting them that an undetermined number of children of illegal border crossers would be entering their schools after state officials stashed dozens of migrant families in a nearby hotel.

Bridgewater-Raynham Regional School District Superintendent Ryan T. Powers said in his letter to parents that he had been informed that the Home 2 Suites Hotel in Raynham had contracted with the state to house up to 75 families of illegal border crossers, LibsofTikTok learned.

SCOOP: MA school district informed parents that a nearby hotel will be filled up entirely with migrants. Their children will be attending schools and the district is forced to accept them. Our tax dollars are funding free hotel stays and free education for illegal migrants.… pic.twitter.com/pHWU2XaVJt — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 8, 2023

Powers explained that the Massachusetts Department of Elementary & Secondary Education (DESE) told him on December 1 that the 84-room hotel was going to start housing illegals by December 15, but that he had no other concrete information about the plans.

“DESE did not share how many school aged children to anticipate, however, school aged children will have the option to attend in the district where they were previously enrolled,” Ryan wrote.

Ryan went on to say he is promoting “compassion” with the inclusion of the new students.

“B-R is a special place to teach and learn,” Ryan told parents. “Our system is one that is built not just on excellence, but more importantly, upon compassion.”

“The students that may enter our system have possibly been through more than we could ever imagine as adults,” Ryan noted. “We must welcome and include them in our B-R community.”

“In anticipation of their arrival, we will be working closely with state and town officials to ensure we are equipped to provide resources and support as needed,” he concluded.

In the past, all vaccination requirements and doctor’s exams have been waived for floods of children of illegals in Massachusetts schools. It is likely the same will be the case for the children about to enter the Bridgewater-Raynham schools.

The B-R schools in Bridgewater are far from the only schools in the area being sent illegals. Only about a year ago, the state of Massachusetts contracted with a group of hotels in nearby Plymouth and Kingston to house families of illegals. These contracts were made without the knowledge or input of local government officials, who said they were “blindsided” by the sudden arrival of hundreds of illegals.

At the time, Kingston Town Administrator Keith Hickey told the media that at least 20 children would be attending the Kingston schools, and added that he was “disappointed they couldn’t have reached out prior to” the installation of the illegals in local hotels.

