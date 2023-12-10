ROME, Italy — The Vatican’s former doctrine czar Cardinal Gerhard Müller warned on Monday that globalists are weaponizing mass migration to destroy the national identity of countries.

“Mass immigration is not about helping people but about destroying national identity,” Müller told LifeSiteNews. “They say that national identity is nationalism, which has caused all the wars, so they say they are against nationalism, but they are really against the nation.”

“They want everyone to be completely isolated and not connected by language, culture, family ties, or a native land where you feel at home,” Müller declared.

“They want to destroy all that. They want everyone to be atomized, without cultural and religious roots and identity,” he said.

This week Italy’s Ministry of the Interior released official data on the record-high number of immigrants landing on Italian soil, which total 153,071 as of December 7.

This figure represents a 58 percent increase over the same period in 2022 (96,878) and a whopping 143 percent increase over 2021, with migrant arrivals of just 63,062 as of December 7, 2021.

In fact, Italy received more migrants in 2023 than any other year in the past decade, except 2015 — at the acme of Europe’s migrant crisis — when the Bel Paese received 181,436 sea arrivals.

Of all immigrants arriving in Europe in 2023 (268,975), Italy has received well over half (57 percent).

According to Cardinal Müller, who headed up the Vatican’s doctrinal office (CDF) from 2012 until 2017, such massive migration movements are not merely random or coincidental but are actively promoted by those who wish to destabilize especially western nations.

One obvious example of such a professional disrupter is leftist billionaire George Soros, who has been credibly accused of intentionally using mass immigration to dilute European ethnic cultures into one amorphous blend.

In 2017, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán denounced the campaign of the Soros-funded “Open Society” network to drive a pro-immigration agenda as a means to eradicate the cultures and Christian identity of European states.

“The Soros network has an extensive sphere of influence within the European Parliament and other EU bodies,” Orbán said, “and its aim is to build a Europe of mixed population and to condemn the Hungarian government for opposing their view on migration.”

Orbán said that he had to fight resistance from Brussels that sought to pass European policy that would jeopardize Hungary’s sovereignty. “There was a great deal of pressure on me to compromise on migration,” he said.

The Hungarian prime minister has insisted that national security and sovereignty must come first when discussing immigration policies, while resisting attempts by the European Union (EU) to impose forced relocation of migrants across Europe.

Orbán also said that the “Soros Empire” keeps a list of “reliable allies” in the European Parliament and other EU organs to drive forward their open-borders agenda. He has consistently argued that each EU member state has the right to manage its own immigration policies, and not to be dictated to by Brussels.

“A group of Europe’s intellectual and political leaders want to create a mixed society that would completely change the continent’s cultural and ethnic identity, and Christian nature, within just a few generations,” Orbán said.

In his interview this past week, Cardinal Müller lamented that the Catholic Church has been complicit in pushing the globalist agenda, despite its inherent hostility to Christianity.

The Church “is not just being run over, it’s being turned upside down,” he said. For the globalists to be successful, the Church “has to run in the same direction.”

“But the Church of Christ is the sacrament of salvation for the world and the vanguard against the self-destruction of mankind by negativists and nihilists,” he said.

