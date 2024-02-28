Three in five voters — and even one in two Democrats — told pollsters that Republican legislators were correct to impeach border chief Alejandro Mayorkas for refusing to enforce Americans’ popular border laws.

The February 21-22 Harvard CAPS poll asked 2,022 voters: “Do you support or oppose Congressional Republicans impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas under the charge that he is willfully not enforcing immigration laws and securing the border?”

The impeachment was approved by 48 percent of Democrats, 54 percent of independents, and 81 percent of Republicans.

The poll also asked: “Do you think the Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, and his department are adequately enforcing border security and immigration laws or are they willfully not doing so?”

Fifty-seven percent said no, including 33 percent of Democrats, 61 percent of independents, and 78 percent of Republicans.

The poll matches other polling data that shows the public’s increasingly hostile view of President Joe Biden’s policies.

Mayorkas has repeatedly explained that he supports more migration because of his migrant parents, his sympathy for migrants, his support for “equity” between Americans and foreigners, his willingness to put his priorities above the law, and the claimed “needs” of U.S. business.

He holds that view regardless of the cost to ordinary Americans, the damage to U.S. children, or the rational opposition by ordinary Americans.

MUST WATCH: Damning @GOP video chronicling the “evolution” of Biden’s “lies” regarding the crisis at the southern border. https://t.co/Dzb2E2XL8g — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 28, 2024

Mayorkas was impeached on February 13 amid scoffing from pro-migration Democrats and their media allies.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), has not sent the formal legal charges to the Senate, partly because he wants to head off expected claims by Democratic Senators that they have no time to conduct the impeachment trial. Johnson will likely send the paperwork once the 2024 budget disputes are settled.

The GOP’s pro-migration Senate leader, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), has not signaled that he will support an impeachment trial in the Senate.