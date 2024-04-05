As State Spends Millions for Migrants, Immigration Becomes Top Colorado Election Issue

A recent poll finds that the issue of illegal immigration has become a top election issue in Colorado as the state drowns in tens of millions spent on freebies for Joe Biden’s illegal border crossers.

A statewide poll of Colorado voters shows that Joe Biden’s border crisis is weighing heavily on the minds of Coloradans.

The poll, conducted by the Colorado Polling Institute, quizzed 632 likely voters in the Centennial State on what they feel are the most important issues of the 2024 election, the Denver Gazette reported.

Illegal immigration topped the list in the poll, with 14 percent of those surveyed saying it was the most important issue. Homelessness came in at number two, with 12 percent. In many cases, though, homelessness is a kindred issue to that of the influx of illegal immigrants.

Republican pollster Lori Weigel, of New Bridge Strategy, said, “Immigration emerging as a top issue among voters in Colorado follows trends we are seeing in research nationally.”

“Given the number of new arrivals in Denver, it’s not surprising to see in our survey that 66% of respondents in the Denver-metro area viewed the issue as a crisis or major problem, but even 57% elsewhere in the state said the same,” Weigel added.

Indeed, Weigel is correct. A recent national Harvard/Harris poll found that immigration was the number-one issue going into the 2024 election.

Further, 51 percent in the Colorado poll said that state resources are being “overwhelmed” by the influx of illegal aliens.

Denver has been engulfed in a sea of Joe Biden’s illegal immigrants with more than 40,000 arriving in the city since last year at a cost of some $63 million in tax dollars spent on giving the migrants fee housing, food, clothing, medical care, legal care, education, and more.

The Gazette further notes that city taxpayers are on the hook for the lion’s share of those expenditures after federal sources have only reimbursed Denver to the tune of $14 million.

Denver officials are so put upon that some have been caught on video pleading with migrants to turn around and abandon plans to stay in Denver.

On Wednesday, Denver’s recently appointed “Newcomer Communications Liaison,” Andres Carrera, was seen on a video recorded on one of the city’s main shelters pleading with migrants to take city-paid trips to Chicago or New York City.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston has also been trying to prevent illegal aliens from coming to Denver in the first place.

Last October, Johnston sent city officials to several Texas border towns to distribute flyers telling migrants to skip Denver because the city was full and had no more room for illegals.

But Colorado’s laws act as a draw, despite the pleading of officials for migrants to forego the trip to the Centennial State.

The Colorado Polling Institute poll has a plus or minus margin of error at four percent.

