Chicago’s self-professed progressive Mayor Brandon Johnson is pushing the Biden administration to cut loose with more work permits for the tens of thousands of illegals sheltering in the city even as local black unemployment soars to many times the national average.

As Chicago has been beset by nearly 40,000 illegals in the city’s 20 shelters, without work permits, illegals have a more have a difficult time getting work in Chicago, and Johnson has been pushing for more of these permits — which must come from the federal government.

But Johnson has been piqued by the slow-moving wheels of the feds. According to Axios, 5,329 applications for work permits have been filed in the Windy City, but only 2,258 have been granted.

Meanwhile, black unemployment has exploded in Chicago even as the mayor they voted for is working overtime to give more jobs to illegals against a backdrop of rising crime levels.

As Crain’s Chicago Business reported, black unemployment in Illinois is 10.9 percent. But in Chicago, it stands at a shocking 57.4 percent. Black unemployment nationally is only 5.5 percent, according to Statista.

Chicago has been faced with other issues brought on by Biden’s border crisis, as well. City health officials have reported an outbreak of tuberculosis in the city’s shelters, even as officials have tried to allay fears by claiming that the outbreak is contained and city residents are not in danger of contracting the disease.

TB is not the only disease breaking out in the city’s migrant shelters.

Health officials have also reported an outbreak of measles, which grew so bad that the Centers for Disease Control sent a team to help the city deal with the outbreak.

Chicago is not the only deep blue city demanding that Biden open up the spigot of work permits for illegals.

Denver mayor Mike Johnston is also pining for more work permits. In Jan, Johnston insisted that he needs to work permits, but the greater problem of more work permits being a draw for even more illegals is “above his pay grade.”

