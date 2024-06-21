More Than 170,000 Illegal Immigrants at Border in May, Says CBP Data

More than 170,000 illegal immigrants tried to cross the U.S. – Mexico border in May as President Joe Biden’s (D) open border policies hurt citizens.

According to data from Customs and Border Protection (CBP), 170,723 illegal aliens were encountered while trying to cross into the country during that month, the Republican National Committee (RNC) said on Friday.

“Biden’s open border policies have led to innocent Americans being raped and slaughtered, yet Biden still refuses to secure the border,” the news release said.

In June 2023, Breitbart News reported that Border Patrol agents working on the southwest border with Mexico apprehended nearly 170,000 migrants as they crossed between ports of entry in May.

RELATED: People Greet “Take Our Border Back” Convoy as It Passes Through Brookshire, TX

@truthsetsufree369 via Storyful

The number was down from 183,000 in April of that year but it was more than double the 71,141 apprehensions in January 2021 when Biden took office, the outlet stated.

“The apprehension numbers do not include an estimated 51,000 migrants who were classified as known got-aways, according to a CBP source not authorized to speak to the media. This brings the number of known migrant crossers to more than 220,000 migrants,” the report said.

Although Biden has touted a border “shutdown,” it preserves several loopholes that allow mass economic migration into the country, according to a Breitbart News report published on June 4.

His policy accepts the wave of 75,000 illegals each month, the outlet said, noting “That planned inflow of illegals adds up to roughly one illegal migrant for every four American births and is in addition to the inflow of roughly one million legal immigrants and 750,000 temporary workers allowed by Congress’s 1990 law.”

RELATED: Four-Year-Old Dropped Over Southern Border Wall

CBP/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

Former President Donald Trump would eventually slam Biden’s “shutdown” in a draft of a planned speech, Breitbart News reported June 6.

“Two days ago, Joe Biden signed an Executive Order to officially declare his formal approval and support for the largest border invasion in the history of the world,” his comments read.

“Far from closing the border, Joe Biden’s order is pro-invasion, pro-child trafficking, pro-women trafficking, pro-human trafficking, pro-drug dealers and all the death they bring, and pro-illegal immigration,” he added.