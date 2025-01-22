Report: Trump Brings ‘Aliens’ Back, Deports ‘Newcomers’

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials under the Trump administration have instructed employees to refer to illegal migrants as “aliens,” ditching the “newcomers” term that former President Joe Biden’s administration had adopted.

In a memo obtained by Axios, Acting ICE director Caleb Vitello rescinded a memo issued in 2021, in which the terminology was switched from “alien” to “noncitizen,” according to the outlet.

As Breitbart News’s John Binder previously reported, in January 2021, Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX), and “11 other members of the House Hispanic Caucus,” filed legislation to end the usage of federal agencies using the term “alien” in reference to noncitizens.

Former President Joe Biden was also reported to have “suggested the change as well”:

Reports this week indicate that memos have already been issued at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency — tasked with enforcing federal immigration law — to halt usage of the terms “aliens” and “illegal alien.” Similarly, President Joe Biden has suggested the change as well. A draft of his legislation to increase legal immigration levels and provide amnesty to most illegal aliens also required that the term “alien” be removed from federal law and replaced with “noncitizen” which does not distinguish between legal immigrants, visa holders, green card holders, and illegal aliens.

In Vitello’s memo, employees are instructed to use the term “aliens” in “internal and external communications.”

In February 2024, the Biden White House released a fact sheet promoting a Senate bill to preserve the administration’s “catch and release network at the United States-Mexico border.” In the fact sheet, the White House referred to illegal migrants as “newcomers” and “people who are in the country.”

“The bill also includes $1.4 billion for cities and states who are providing critical serves to newcomers, and would expedite work permits for people who are in the country and qualify,” the White House fact sheet read.