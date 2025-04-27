A leftist judge in Sawyer County, Wisconsin, is threatening a courtroom boycott after a fellow judge was accused of shielding an illegal alien from federal authorities.

Judge Monica Isham on Saturday issued a strongly worded email to judges across her state, laying out her plans, Fox News reported Sunday.

“If there is no guidance for us and no support for us, I will refuse to hold court in Branch 2 in Sawyer County. I will not put myself or my staff who may feel compelled to help me or my community in harms way,” her email stated.

The judge explained she did not plan on working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents regarding illegal aliens.

“I have no intention of allowing anyone to be taken out of my courtroom by ICE and sent to a concentration camp, especially without due process, as BOTH of the constitutions we swore to support require,” she added.

In a social media post on Saturday, Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) shared images of Isham’s email. “Monica Isham is choosing to protect illegal aliens over the law. She should resign or be removed,” he wrote in the caption of the post:

The news comes after Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested Friday “after she allegedly guided a previously deported illegal migrant away from federal ICE officers who expected to arrest him after his assault hearing in her courtroom,” Breitbart News reported. The article referred to her as a “former Democrat activist.”

The illegal alien, identified as Eduardo Flores-Ruiz of Mexico, has a history of violent criminal charges:

The Fox article also noted that “Dugan has worked with legal aid organizations and as executive director of Catholic Charities in the past. She was elected to Branch 31 of the Circuit Court in 2016 and ran unopposed in the 2022 election. She primarily oversees cases in its misdemeanor division, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.”

In January, Breitbart News reported that Catholic Charities of Milwaukee urged illegals to refuse to comply with legal orders of ICE authorities.

“According to the ICE website, ‘ICE has the general authority to detain aliens who are subject to removal or removal proceedings,'” the outlet said.