DHS Reveals Crimes in Judge’s Effort to Hide Migrant from ICE

The illegal migrant who was allegedly smuggled out of a courtroom by a far-left Wisconsin judge has a long record of criminal charges, including strangulation and suffocation, battery, and domestic abuse, says the top spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security.

“Since President Trump was inaugurated, activist judges have tried to obstruct President Trump and the American people’s mandate to make America safe and secure our homeland — but this judge’s actions to shield an accused violent criminal illegal alien from justice is shocking and shameful,” said the statement from spokeswoman Patricia McLaughlin.

Former Democrat activist and current Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested Friday after she allegedly guided a previously deported illegal migrant away from federal ICE officers who expected to arrest him after his assault hearing in her courtroom.

Administration officials will likely use the judicial smuggling to highlight the political partisanship among some judges in the federal judiciary, which largely opposes Trump’s election mandate to enforce the nation’s popular deportation laws.

“Democrats are now defending a felony criminal scheme to help an illegal alien evade arrest who was charged with strangulation and suffocation,” said a tweet from Stephen Miller, Trump’s top immigration aide. “Democrats have truly become the party of criminal alien gangsters and thugs.”

This week, a magistrate judge in New Mexico was arrested after photos showed that an illegal migrant was living in his home.

In 2019, Massachusetts Judge Shelley M. Richmond Joseph was charged with obstruction of justice after she helped an illegal migrant avoid ICE agents in the Boston courthouse. She was suspended for three years, but the charges were dropped in 2022 by President Joe Biden’s pro-migration deputies.

Democrats are also trying to impose economic sanctions on the population of El Salvador, which has declined to send a deported migrant back to Maryland.

The evidence of political partisanship is also aimed at the U.S. Supreme Court, which is responsible for managing the nation’s judges and for adjudicating legal claims against Trump’s enforcement of the nation’s immigration laws.

The criminal complaint says:

I am aware from a review of public records that on March 18, 2025, Eduardo Flores-Ruiz (“Flores-Ruiz”) (b. 1994) was charged in Milwaukee County Circuit Court Case Number with three counts of Battery-Domestic Abuse-Infliction of Physical Pain or Injury. … Agents from the United States Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”), Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations (“ICE ERO”) identified Flores-Ruiz as an individual who was not lawfully in the United States. A review of Flores-Ruiz’s Alien Registration File (“A-File”) indicated that Flores-Ruiz is a native and citizen of Mexico and that Flores-Ruiz had been issued an I-860 Notice and Order of Expedited Removal by United States Border Patrol Agents on January 16, 2013, and that Flores-Ruiz was thereafter removed to Mexico through the Nogales, Arizona, Port of Entry. There is no evidence in the AFile or DHS indices indicating that Flores-Ruiz sought or obtained permission to return to the United States. … The courtroom deputy reported that the clerk then got up and talked with Judge DUGAN. Judge DUGAN became visibly angry, commented that the situation was “absurd,” left the bench, and entered chambers. At the time, Flores-Ruiz was seated in the gallery of the courtroom. … Members of the arrest team reported the following events after Judge DUGAN learned of their presence and left the bench. Judge DUGAN and Judge A, who were both wearing judicial robes, approached members of the arrest team in the public hallway. Judge A’s courtroom is located adjacent to Judge DUGAN’s courtroom. Witnesses uniformly reported that Judge DUGAN was visibly upset and had a confrontational, angry demeanor. Judge DUGAN addressed Deportation Officer A and asked if Deportation Officer A was present for a court appearance. When Deportation Officer A responded, “no, ” Judge DUGAN stated that Deportation Officer A would need to leave the courthouse. Deportation Officer A stated that Deportation Officer A was there to effectuate an arrest. Judge DUGAN asked if Deportation Officer A had a judicial warrant, and Deportation Officer A responded, “ No, I have an administrative warrant.” Judge DUGAN stated that Deportation Officer A needed a judicial warrant. Deportation Officer A told Judge DUGAN that Deportation Officer A was in a public space and had a valid immigration warrant. Judge DUGAN asked to see the administrative warrant and Deportation Officer A offered to show it to her. Judge DUGAN then demanded that Deportation Officer A speak with the Chief Judge. Judge DUGAN then had a similar interaction with FBI Agent B and CBP Officer A. After finding out that they were not present for a court appearance and that they were with ICE, Judge DUGAN ordered them to report to the Chief Judge’s office. … Defense counsel and Flores-Ruiz then walked toward each other and toward the public courtroom exit. The courtroom deputy then saw Judge DUGAN get up and heard Judge DUGAN say something like “Wait, come with me.” Despite having been advised of the administrative warrant for the arrest of Flores-Ruiz, Judge DUGAN then escorted Flores-Ruiz and his counsel out of the courtroom through the “jury door,” which leads to a nonpublic area of the courthouse. These events were also unusual for two reasons. First, the courtroom deputy had previously heard Judge DUGAN direct people not to sit in the jury box because it was exclusively for the jury’s use. Second, according to the courtroom deputy, only deputies, juries, court staff, and in-custody defendants being escorted by deputies used the back jury door. Defense attorneys and defendants who were not in custody never used the jury door.

So far, Democrats are supporting the judge who tried to smuggle the wife-beating migrant away from federal police officers.

For example, Democrat Gov. Tony Evers of Wisconsin said Trump’s deputies are trying to undermine the judiciary “at every level.” “I will continue to put my faith in our justice system as this situation plays out in the court of law,” he said.