Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) is calling for the resignation of a Wisconsin judge who threatened not to hold court hearings and vowed to shield illegal aliens from deportation.

“Monica Isham is choosing to protect illegal aliens over the law,” Tiffany wrote in a post on X. “She should resign or be removed.”

Tiffany’s post comes after Isham sent an e-mail to judges throughout the state. Sawyer County Circuit Court Judge Monica Isham explained that she had “no intention” of allowing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to apprehend and deport illegal migrants. Isham’s e-mail was titled “Guidance Requested or I Refuse to Hold Court.”

“I have no intention of allowing anyone to be taken out of my courtroom by ICE and sent to a concentration camp, especially without due process as BOTH of the constitutions we swore to support requires. Should I start raising bail money?” Isham said in her e-mail. “I no longer feel protected or respected as a Judge in this administration.”

Isham continued to state that “if there is no guidance” or support for the judges, she “will refuse to hold court in Branch 2 in Sawyer County.”

“I will not put myself or my staff who may feel compelled to help me or my community in harms way,” Isham said. “We have a Judicial District 10 meeting on May 9th and I respectfully ask that we be given some guidance by then so we may discuss as a group in District 10.”

After being elected in 2023 as the first Native American and woman to serve on Sawyer County’s circuit court, Isham stated that she did “not take this responsibility lightly.”

“I promise you, I do not take this responsibility lightly,” Isham said in a TikTok video. “I know how important it is to our tribal community, and our community in Sawyer County as a whole. And, I promise I will make you proud.”

In response to Isham’s e-mail, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon described the threat as “problematic,” according to Fox News.

As Breitbart News previously reported, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Judge Hannah Dugan in Wisconsin on obstruction charges after she reportedly helped an illegal alien escape arrest.

New York Times columnist David Brooks has described Dugan’s actions as “heroic.”

“If federal enforcement agencies come to your courtroom and you help a guy escape, that is two things: One, it strikes me as maybe something illegal, but it also strikes me as something heroic,” Brooks said.