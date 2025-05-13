An illegal alien is linked to a violent gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Harris County, Texas, in 2022, the United States Marshals Service has revealed.

David Argueta-Marquez, a 29-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in Kimper, Kentucky, on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

“The U.S. Marshals Service for the Southern District of West Virginia is proud to be part of the collaborative effort to remove violent, illegal aliens from our country,” agency official Michael Baylous said in a statement. “We hope that the arrest of Mr. Argueta-Marquez sends this simple message to other fugitives within our country: You will be next!”

According to U.S. Marshals, Argueta-Marquez is one of four men accused of kidnapping the 16-year-old girl, then taking turns raping her at gunpoint in Harris County on Nov. 22, 2022.

Argueta-Marquez is also being investigated by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for alleged 18th Street gang membership in El Salvador. He remains in police custody and will be extradited to Texas to face the kidnapping and child rape charges against him.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.