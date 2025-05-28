Venezuelan National Allegedly Killed Texas Woman in Jet Ski Crash

A Venezuelan migrant in the United States illegally allegedly killed an 18-year-old Texas woman this past weekend in a jet ski crash.

Ava Renee Moore was kayaking on Lake Grapevine, a reservoir northwest of Dallas, when a jet ski slammed into her, causing a fatal collision. Per The Center Square:

The Grapevine Police Department said its officers, working with Texas game wardens, had taken into custody Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez, the suspect tied to the death of Texan Ava Moore. The Office of the Attorney General, Texas Department of Public Safety, the Dallas Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations were involved in tracking down two alleged fugitives they say were involved in her death.

Moore had just graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School and accepted her appointment to join the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Class of 2029. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez should never have been in the country.

“On Sunday, Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez – an illegal alien from Venezuela – struck and killed an 18-year-old woman, Ava Moore, on Lake Grapevine with a jet ski,” he said. “The suspect then fled the scene with a male illegal alien, subsequently committing a hit-and-run after striking another vehicle.”

“Paxton’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit tracked down and arrested the illegal aliens connected to the crimes, working with the Texas Parks and Wildlife, the Grapevine Police Department, the Dallas Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security,” he added.

“Ava Moore’s senseless death was caused by an illegal alien who should have never been in our country in the first place. My heart breaks for Ava’s family and friends, and my prayers are with them as they face this tragedy.”

