The largest association of unions in America is calling on activists to “demand justice” for a union leader federal agents arrested in Los Angeles for obstruction amid standoffs between ICE agents and protesters who tried to thwart sweeps for illegal immigrants in the area on Friday.

Leaders with the AFL-CIO said Monday that Service Employees International Union (SEIU) California President David Huerta had been “violently arrested” by ICE agents.

“Join us across the country TODAY to peacefully demand justice for our union brother,” the organization’s post reads, along with an image of Huerta:

A post about the rallies for Huerta on the Action Network’s website urged protesters to “Demand that David Huerta be freed and ICE raids end immediately.”

Huerta was detained and reportedly injured when he was taken into custody during a raid in downtown Los Angeles on Friday.

In a social media post, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli said:

Federal agents were executing a lawful judicial warrant at a LA worksite this morning when David Huerta deliberately obstructed their access by blocking their vehicle. He was arrested for interfering with federal officers and will face arraignment in federal court on Monday. Let me be clear: I don’t care who you are—if you impede federal agents, you will be arrested and prosecuted. No one has the right to assault, obstruct, or interfere with federal authorities carrying out their duties.

His post included video footage of chaotic moments at the worksite:

SEIU California claimed Huerta was “peacefully observing” moments before he was taken into custody.

“ICE picked the wrong side. The wrong state. The wrong person. and the wrong union. David Huerta stood up. And now 750,000 SEIU workers are standing up behind him,” the organization’s post on Friday read: Let’s be clear: ICE injured and detained the president of SEIU California for peacefully observing.ICE picked the… Posted by SEIU California on Friday, June 6, 2025 Now the AFL-CIO wants him released.

“The nearly 15 million working people of the AFL-CIO and our affiliated unions demand the immediate release of @CaliforniaLabor Vice President and @seiucalifornia and @seiuusww President David Huerta,” the organization wrote in a social media post:

Huerta was featured on the White House website when former President Barack Obama was leading the nation. His name was found under a “Champions of Change” banner.

Meanwhile, additional video footage shows the moment law enforcement detained Huerta and held him on the ground before getting him on his feet:

The AFL-CIO appears to be increasingly on the side of immigrants over Americans.

“The entire workforce suffers when millions struggle to support their families without a way to speak up on the job, and ramping up fear in our workplaces only serves to increase exploitation,” its website states. “Instead of deporting immigrants, we need to ensure that all working people have rights on the job and are able to exercise them without fear of retaliation.”