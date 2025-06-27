Report: Foreign Countries Asked by U.S. to Take Illegal Alien Deportees

United States diplomats have reportedly reached out to several foreign countries about taking in illegal aliens being deported from the U.S., according to a report.

The New York Times reported that the diplomats had received a cable in March that expressed that the Trump administration was “eager to partner with countries willing to accept” illegal aliens being deported to countries other than their home countries.

Diplomats were reportedly instructed to “ask nine countries in Africa and Central Asia to take in” illegal migrants being deported from the U.S. Several countries such as Kosovo have reportedly agreed to accept a certain amount of illegal alien deportees.

Per the outlet:

U.S. officials have approached Angola, Mongolia and embattled Ukraine. Kosovo has agreed to accept up to 50 people. Costa Rica is holding dozens. The U.S. government paid Rwanda $100,000 to take an Iraqi man and is discussing sending more deportees there. Peru has said no so far, despite having been pressed repeatedly.

The outlet noted that while “Republican and Democratic administrations have asked” foreign countries to accept illegal migrants being deported from the U.S. to their home countries, President Donald Trump is reportedly “trying to set up a network of nations that accept people from anywhere in the world and put them in prisons, camps or other facilities.”

The report comes after the Supreme Court issued a 6-3 decision on Monday that the Trump administration was allowed to deport illegal aliens to countries other than their home of origin.

In its decision, the Supreme Court “granted the Trump administration’s emergency request” to put an injunction from U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy on hold.

The decision from the Supreme Court came after Murphy previously argued that the Trump administration was not allowed to “deport an illegal migrant” to an alternative country without allowing them to have due process or to raise concerns.