ICE: ‘Trump Burger’ Owner Facing Deportation for Overstaying His Visa

The Lebanese immigrant who owns several Trump-themed restaurants in the Houston, Texas, area may be deported due to allegedly overstaying his visa, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said.

Twenty-eight-year-old Roland Beainy of the “Trump Burger” restaurants was supposed to leave the country by early February 2024 after arriving in 2019, KHOU reported on Thursday.

However, he is accused of overstaying his visa and an ICE spokesperson said he does not have immigration benefits to prevent officials from arresting and deporting him.

“On May 16, he was arrested and put into immigration proceedings. On June 13, an immigration judge granted his request for bond while he waits for the proceedings to unfold,” the article said.

The burger chain that opened in 2020 has four locations, according to the New York Post. The outlet said, “The restaurant also sued its Kemah, Texas, landlord, Archie Patterson, in June, alleging he forced staff out and took control of the location, according to the Houston Chronicle. Patterson, however, accused Beainy of unpaid debts in his own lawsuit.”

The Post report cited a statement from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that said federal officials “revoked” his petition for immigration status after relatives claimed his marriage was “a sham designed to game the system.”

DHS said it will not tolerate immigration fraud, adding, “This person has no Green Card, a history of illegal marriages, and an assault charge. DHS is actively pursuing all legal avenues to address this flagrant abuse of our immigration laws.”

The news comes as the Trump administration is cracking down on illegal immigration in communities and workplaces across the United States.

Per Click 2 Houston, an ICE statement regarding Beainy’s case said:

Despite false claims to the contrary, Roland Mehrez Beainy does not have any immigration benefits that prevented his arrest or removal from the United States. Beainy is a 28-year-old illegal alien from Lebanon who entered the United States in 2019 as a non-immigrant visitor, but he failed to depart by Feb. 12, 2024, as required under the terms of his admission. ICE officers arrested him on May 16, 2025, and he was placed into immigration proceedings. On June 13, an immigration judge granted his request for bond while he undergoes his proceedings. Under the current administration, ICE is committed to restore integrity to our nation’s immigration system by holding all individuals accountable who illegally enter the country or overstay the terms of their admission. This is true regardless of what restaurant you own or political beliefs you might have.

In January, Beainy said he was a huge Trump supporter, adding, “He’s a gentleman that makes peace. Even before he took office, he made peace in the Middle East already between Lebanon and Israel.”