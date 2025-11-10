Chicago Alderman Irate After ‘Purple-Haired’ Anti-ICE Crusaders Ignore Murder of Hispanic Father & Son Outside Their Jewelry Store

Police are looking for a shooter after a father and son were gunned down and murdered by a thief outside their jewelry store in Chicago, and a city alderman is blasting pro-migrant protesters for ignoring crime.

Chicago 15th Ward Democrat Alderman Raymond Lopez was infuriated that two Hispanic businessmen were gunned down in the street while the media and the left-wing, pro-migrant rioters continue to agitate against ICE removing criminals from the city.

“Where are the purple-haired people now? Or the political gadfly’s trying to catch a case? Or the activists working hard to get maced?” he wrote in a post on X on Sunday. “This is happening in our Latino communities and yet all the talking heads don’t have a damn thing to say today!”

The two victims, Faustino Alamo Dominguez, 63, and his son Luis Alamo, 25, both died in the street outside their store after chasing a thief who stole a gold chain from their Little Village jewelry store.

The thief entered Angelo’s Jewelry Store on 3851 W. 26th Street at around 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, pulled out a gun, and told the victims he was robbing the place. He grabbed several gold chains and tried to run out of the store. The owner and his son attempted to stop him, but the robber got out through the front door.

Video shows one man running out of the store, followed by the two victims. All three ran down the street, and the sound of gunshots is heard seconds later.

The elder Alamo was struck in the head and upper body and his son in the upper body. Both were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Chicago Police said the alleged shooter fled in a white SUV.

Cook County Crime Stoppers has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

“This tragedy has deeply affected the Little Village community. Two hardworking individuals lost their lives in a senseless act of violence,” Paul Rutherford, executive director of Cook County Crime Stoppers, said in a statement.

Information can be left with Cook County Crime Stoppers at 800-535-7867 or at www.CPDTIPS.com.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.