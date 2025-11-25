Two Venezuelan migrant teenagers were charged with the murder of a homeless man in Chicago over the weekend, according to a report.
CWB Chicago reported that the charges were revealed in a “detention proffer filed by prosecutors.”
Assistant State’s Attorney Todd Kleist claimed in a filing that one of the teenagers, identified as Wuinayker Rodriguez-Vasquez, 16, “has no local criminal record but had prior law enforcement contact in Texas in 2023.”
The other migrant who was reportedly charged with first-degree murder in juvenile court, was a 14-year-old boy.
Per the outlet, the two boys, along with another 14-year-old who was “charged with robbery in juvenile court,” were among a group of migrants that attacked Bradley Obeirne, 49:
Rodriguez-Vasquez, the 14-year-old, and another 14-year-old migrant were part of a group walking through the Loop around 5:45 a.m. Sunday. As they passed the 200 block of South Wabash, they approached 49-year-old Bradley Obeirne, an apparently homeless man who was lying in an alcove next to his belongings, including his cat and a skeleton mask.
Kleist said surveillance video shows one of the 14-year-old boys carrying a metal rod as he walked toward Obeirne. The proffer said the other 14-year-old stole Obeirne’s skeleton mask and ran away. Rodriguez-Vasquez proceeded to kick Obeirne from behind, starting a physical attack that would end in murder, according to Kleist.
Most of the group then ran south on Wabash Avenue, leaving Rodriguez-Vasquez and the other 14-year-old standing only a few feet from the victim. The proffer says the younger boy raised the metal rod as if preparing to strike, prompting Obeirne to lift his hands in a defensive posture. Kleist said Rodriguez-Vasquez kicked toward the victim while the 14-year-old migrant struck the man with the metal rod.
Hours later, Obeirne was transported to the hospital after a person found his body “in the alcove,” according to the outlet. Obeirne was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A judge “ordered Rodriguez-Vasquez held pending trial,” and informed him that “there was no reason” for him to have done what he did, according to ABC7 Chicago.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.