Watch Live: Donald Trump Presents the Mexican Border Defense Medal

President Donald Trump presents the Mexican Border Defense Medal on Monday, December 15.

The award was created in August of this year to recognize American military members who serve securing the southern border with Mexico.

“The service members deployed to support this national security imperative deserve to be recognized for their bravery and contributions — and we look forward to pinning the Mexican Border Defense Medal on them soon,” Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Anthony Tata said when the award was announced.