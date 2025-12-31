U.S. Border Patrol Commander-at-Large Gregory Bovino and former mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot tangled on social media this week, with Lightfoot taking exception to a post on X by Bovino scored to LL Cool J’s 1990s hit “Mama Said Knock You Out.”

Lightfoot threatened the federal official that “his day of reckoning is fast approaching,” while not going into any specifics as to what that meant.

The dustup on X came after Bovino posted a montage on Tuesday to LL Cool J’s tune “Mama Said Knock You Out” and wrote, “If you think we’re done in Chicago, you’d better check yourself before you wreck yourself” and promising that “we’re going to be here for years.”

Lightfoot fired back on Tuesday.

“Glory hound Greg Bovino cannot resist acting a fool in the third largest media market. The actions of the CBP militia under his command have been unconstitional [sic] and shameful. Hey, Greg, your day of reckoning is fast approaching,” she posted.

Bovino, who has emerged as the face of the command in illegal alien enforcement on the street level and is often featured in prime-time news shows, is not shy about criticizing elected officials and putting it to music on X.

The day before Christmas Eve, Bovino took on Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) with another musical score and posted, “Don’t worry, Chicago, we will be here for YEARS! Despite calls for violence against our agents, the brave men and women of the United States Border Patrol have come together and developed serious plans to help Chicago rid their streets of criminal illegal aliens. We work for YOU.”

Chicago appears to be ground zero for creative ways officials can outdo each other on X in the debate over President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

The dustups have ascended to the level of infotainment.

Current Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) on Tuesday endorsed the idea of putting the message “Abolish ICE” on a city snowplow.

“‘Abolish ICE’ has my full endorsement for the name of one of Chicago’s next Snow Plows. Remember to submit your choice by January 10th, 2026!” Johnson wrote in a post on X.

“Oh oh, i’ve got a nomination for the mayor,” Bovino fired back in a post on Tuesday. “Name the plow ‘Reality Check’”

