Exclusive: Sen. Tom Cotton’s Bill Would Accelerate Deportations for Criminal Migrants

A new bill to crack down on noncitizens who are convicted of crimes has been introduced by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), with him telling Breitbart News that his legislation will ensure that criminals are “swiftly deported.”

The Deportation Acceleration Act, introduced Wednesday, would make any noncitizen who is convicted of a felony or two misdemeanors automatically deportable under the law.

The bill is in line with Cotton’s other recently-introduced pieces of legislation aimed at strengthening immigration policy, including his December Asylum Reform & Loophole Closure Act and American Citizens First Act.

His latest act would also shorten the appeal window for migrants convicted of crimes from 180 days to just 30 days.

“Migrants who threaten the safety of Arkansans by not respecting our laws don’t belong here. My bill will ensure these criminals are swiftly deported,” the senator said in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News.

The full bill text can be found HERE.

