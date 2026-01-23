The media are going to bat for Maine employers who are upset that their pool of cheap migrant labor has been put at risk by the immigration operation that was launched this week.

The Maine Monitor, for instance, published a story highlighting several migrants who have been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during its “Operation Catch of the Day” this week.

The story, published in cooperation with the Bangor Daily News, scolds ICE for arresting migrants who have no extensive criminal records other than that of illegally entering the United States, migrants who the Monitor says, “now find themselves at greater risk of detention.”

Of course, being illegal aliens, they face such a risk whether Trump is in the White House or not.

The Monitor went on to feature worries from Maine’s Democrat U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, who claims that employers across the state are concerned “about the impact that ramped up immigration enforcement has had on their businesses,” and also noted that activists have been “dropping off food and medicine to immigrants who are too afraid to go outside” because migrants are “scared to even go outside because they’re catching people.”

Trade news outlet Restaurant Business is also pushing the employers’ angle, especially among restaurants who typically hire illegal migrants for their lower wage requirements.

“Fewer workers mean restaurants will once again have to compete for employees the only way they can, by paying higher wages,” the outlet wrote.

Industry insiders are also worried that “wages over the next two years are expected to accelerate,” as low-wage illegals are thinning out.

The report went on:

That won’t just affect restaurants, either. Because these food-producing industries will lose workers, too. And if they have to start competing more aggressively for workers, then that will lead to higher prices for meat or vegetables.

Meanwhile, the New York Times was seen quoting Maine’s Democrat Gov. Janet Mills, who exclaimed that “businesses are losing employees because they’ve been detained.”

“Larger employers in the state quickly felt an impact from the surge, as workers who felt at risk of being detained, and fearful of going outside, chose to stay home this week,” the Times added.

The Guardian reported that ICE has arrested more than 100 illegal migrants in Maine in the three days since “Operation Catch of the Day” was launched.

DHS’s assistant secretary of public affairs, Tricia McLaughlin, told the paper that those arrested were “the worst of the worst” and had been “charged and convicted of horrific crimes.”

Not all Mainers are against the immigration operation. Maine resident Pete Harring, a conservative Republican, says he is all for the surge.

“I just think people should be coming through the front door instead of climbing over our back fence,” Harring said, according to the Portland Press Herald. “At the end of the day, we are a nation of laws. And I support enforcing the laws that we have on the books.”

