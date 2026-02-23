President Trump declared February 22 “Angel Family Day” as he honored families on Monday who lost loved ones to illegal alien crime.

The president’s declaration honors two survivors and 62 individuals killed by illegals, among them Laken Riley, the New York Post reported Sunday.

Riley is the young nursing student who was attacked and killed during a morning jog on the University of Georgia campus. President Trump chose the date, February 22, because Riley was brutally murdered on February 22, 2024.

“It will be the first event of its kind to honor ‘angel families’ who have had loved ones killed by illegal alien criminals, a White House official told The Post,” the outlet said.

President Trump’s declaration honoring the angel families comes the day before he is set to deliver his State of the Union address on Tuesday evening, according to Fox News.

In the wake of former President Joe Biden’s (D) disastrous border policies that wreaked havoc on American communities and citizens, Trump has worked to secure justice for angel families who were victimized by illegal alien crime.

According to press secretary Karoline Leavitt, “The first bill President Trump signed into law was the Laken Riley Act to prevent these senseless tragedies from happening again and to keep innocent American citizens safe. The President and our nation will join Angel Families in honoring the memory of these amazing men and women.”

Venezuelan Jose Antonio Ibarra was convicted of murdering Riley and is currently serving life in prison without the possibility of parole, per Breitbart News.

“Prosecutors argued in his homicide trial that Riley died during a violent struggle with Ibarra. A medical examiner testified that her killer had smashed the nursing student’s head with a rock as well as inflicted multiple injuries across her head, neck, torso, and limbs as she desperately tried fight him off,” the report stated.

In March 2024, Riley’s mother wrote in a social media post that her daughter’s murder was a “senseless and avoidable tragedy,” per Breitbart News.

The outlet noted, “President Joe Biden’s impeached, pro-migrant border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas, refused to mention her name when he was asked about his agency’s role in the murder.”