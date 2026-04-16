Lawsuit: Wisconsin Sheriff Targets Illinois Woman for ICE Detention ‘Hoax’

A sheriff in Wisconsin is taking legal action against a U.S. citizen who is accused of lying about being in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention for 40 hours.

Following a lengthy investigation, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said officials were suing Sundas Naqvi of Skokie, Illinois, who claimed she was held by federal authorities in Illinois and Wisconsin, Fox News reported Wednesday.

In a social media post on Friday, the sheriff’s office said it was refuting the false detention claims and presented a timeline and evidence.

“After a thorough review of all available records, evidence, and timelines, the Sheriff’s Office confirms that these claims are not supported by facts and did not occur,” the agency continued: The allegations asserted that Ms. Naqvi, a U.S. citizen, was detained at O’Hare International Airport, transported to an Illinois detention facility, and ultimately moved across state lines to Dodge County, Wisconsin, where she was allegedly held and later released. These claims also included assertions that Dodge County personnel denied her presence while she was in custody and released her without documentation or assistance. The sheriff’s office said the county was not involved and there was no record of booking, detention, or release involving the woman in Dodge County, adding, “There was no transfer, request, or coordination with any federal or out-of-state agency regarding Ms. Naqvi. At no time was Ms. Naqvi in the custody of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.” The agency also pointed to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) records confirming the events on March 5, the day she returned from a trip to Turkey and arrived at O’Hare, which the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shared in social media posts on March 10 and 11: Not long after filing the $1 million defamation suit, a judge granted a request for an expedited subpoena for possible evidence on Naqvi’s cellphone, WISN reported Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison has alleged Naqvi and several other people were transported across state lines by immigration officials, per the Fox article.

Schmidt also said during a press conference that Naqvi “checked into the Hampton Inn and Suites in Rosemont, Ill., for the entire duration of this alleged event,” the New York Post reported Monday.

Schmidt also presented a hotel bill and text message receipts as evidence. The woman reportedly enjoyed food, spa services, and trips to the gym during the alleged hotel stay.

“Now, I don’t know about you, and my staff have never reported one — there is no spa at Broadview in Chicago, Illinois. I can also tell you there is no spa lady in our jail here in Dodge County,” Schmidt commented.

The X account Libs of TikTok shared screenshots on Wednesday of multiple outlets covering Naqvi’s alleged detention:

“NEW MEDIA HOAX EXPOSED. The fake news media pushed the LIE that Sundas Naqvi was detained by ICE for two days. She was NEVER in ICE custody. Instead, she was at a hotel getting spa treatments. The entire story was a HOAX. Will any of them retract?” the account said.