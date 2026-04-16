Hawley: Pelosi Behind Swalwell Downfall

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) tied the revelations regarding now-former California gubernatorial candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and his alleged sexual misconduct to Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), the former Democrat Speaker of the House.

According to the Missouri Republican, much of what had been revealed about Swalwell was already known.

“Senator, we know Nancy put the hit out on Biden,” host Jesse Watters said. “You think she put the hit out on Swalwell?”

Hawley replied, “Absolutely, I have no doubt about it, Jesse, because he had become a liability. You pointed out, she knew all about this. She was briefed by the FBI back in 2020 that the guy was a target of a Chinese spy, Fang-Fang and by the way, Fang-Fang probably got a medal of commendation, that’s like the worst espionage assignment in the history of the world, but Swalwell fell for it. She knew he was a liability. She knew he was a problem. She could use it as leverage until it blew up in her face and now he’s gone. And Jesse, this is why Congress needs to pass legislation, I’m introducing it today, that would deny pensions to every member of Congress who is convicted of a sex offense. Right now, you could be convicted and still get your pension. The only thing the government ought to be paying for, for people like Eric Swalwell is a jail cell.”

Watters added, “Yes, that’s has got to be a voice vote. That has to be unanimous.”

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