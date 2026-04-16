Nolte: Lena Dunham Accused Innocent Man of Rape and Now Wonders Why She’s Hated

Lena Dunham, whose latest accomplishment appears to be simultaneously becoming both obese and a drug addict, got caught red-handed falsely accusing an innocent man of raping her in college, and is now confused as to why people hate her.

In a fawning interview in anticipation of Dunham’s upcoming memoir — her second at the tender age of 39 — the far-left New York Times threw out this puffball: “In hindsight, what do you think the intensity of the loathing of you was really about?”

Does Dunham show some self-awareness and say, You know, in my first memoir I accused an innocent man of raping me in college and did so for only one reason: he was the top college Republican during my time at Oberlin. That false accusation completely blew up in my face. My publisher was required to not only apologize but also correct the digital copies and any future editions. Now that I’m a little older, I understand why people would hate someone who does something like that. How could you not? It was a vile thing to do, and I still spend a lot of time thinking about what I did to that man and his family.

Hell no, she doesn’t say that.

Good heavens, the New York Times is so corrupt that the false rape accusation isn’t even mentioned. Instead, Dunham answers this way:

I’d be lying if I said I haven’t spent time thinking about this. I’m going to say something that sounds like a cop-out, but I can only phrase it this way: I have annoyed people since I was so small. I was an annoying kid. I was a tryhard. I was loud. I didn’t always know how to move through space with other kids in a way that wasn’t a little off or disruptive. But, also, that was coupled with intense rage about the female sexuality on the show. There was the intense rage about my body, which is so crazy to look back on now, because I was this little slip of a 26-year-old. Had I known my own powers, I would have behaved very differently. And then my own way of moving, whether it was through media or how I handled myself online or even in my writing, didn’t quell it.

Ever since Breitbart News broke the news in 2014 that Dunham lied with this false accusation and exonerated an innocent man in the court of public opinion, the corporate media and Hollywood have allowed her to la-dee-da through life as though it had never happened.

Good heavens, the following year, she was honored as a sexual assault role model by the far-left Variety.

Yep, Democrats sure got it good.

There are plenty of reasons to dislike Lena Dunham. She’s entitled, born into privilege, wholly self-involved, certain that everything she does requires a press release, and has been coddled and over-hyped by the elite media for two decades now. No one watched her HBO show Girls. Still, the show was treated as though it drew viewers like I Love Lucy. Nothing Dunham has done since has been anything close to successful, but here she is releasing a second memoir, and once again trying to destroy an innocent man’s reputation.

And once again, America’s elite are treating Dunham as though she’s some kind of cultural phenomenon and not what she truly is: a disgraced rape hoaxer incapable of humility or remorse.

There are few things worse than falsely accusing someone of something, much less rape. The lack of character behind an act that vile is beyond my comprehension. And it was all done for political reasons, to make the Republican Party look bad and dangerous by extension.

Dunham stood before the world, held an innocent family man up to the mob, and pulled off his wings like a sadistic child.

I don’t hate Dunham. I do pity her. Behind all that glib patter, I sense a deeply miserable human being. Overall, when I do think of her, it’s with disgust.