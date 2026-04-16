LONDON (AP) – Police in London arrested two men and a 16-year-old boy on Thursday in connection with an attempted arson attack on a Persian-language media organization in the northwest of the capital.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that the attack on Wednesday evening is not being treated as a terrorist incident but that the investigation is being led by detectives from London’s counter terrorism policing unit.

The attack took place days into a planned two-week ceasefire in the Middle East after seven weeks of fighting between the U.S. and Israel on one side and Iran on the other. Persian is the primary language of Iran.

Police said officers on patrol in Wembley responded to reports of a burning container being thrown towards a building. The unspecified container landed in a car park, where the fire went out. There were no reports of any damage or injuries.

Armed police then pursued a black SUV, which the suspects were seen leaving in, before the vehicle later crashed.

The boy and the men, aged 19 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life and taken into police custody.

Police also said that the attack has not been linked to the attempted arson attack on a synagogue earlier this week, nor last month’s torching of four ambulances owned by a Jewish charity in London. Both attacks took place in Finchley, north London.