A previously deported illegal alien with an extensive criminal record is accused of carrying out a shooting in New Caney, Texas, over the Memorial Day weekend. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are now seeking custody of him, Breitbart News has learned.

Juan Ayala-Montero, a 60-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested this week and charged with being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm. According to prosecutors, on May 23, Ayala-Montero began making threats against a group of individuals with whom he had gotten into an argument.

Prosecutors say Ayala-Montero left the group, walked to his residence, and returned to the group holding a rifle, which he used to open fire on the individuals. One victim sustained gunshot wounds in the torso and head.

When police arrived on the scene, prosecutors say the officers heard the gunshots ringing out and started rescuing individuals from the scene. Ayala-Montero was eventually taken into police custody.

Prosecutors say police recovered an Olympic Arms .223 AR-style rifle with a scope from Ayala-Montero’s bedroom. Police also found about 30 spent .223 casings at the scene of the shooting.

ICE has lodged a detainer against Ayala-Montero with Montgomery County, Texas, officials, asking them not to release the illegal alien until federal agents can take custody of him.

Ayala-Montero has an extensive criminal record, according to ICE officials, which includes convictions for homicide, assault, drunk driving, aggravated assault with a gun, and trespassing.

“This criminal illegal alien, who had already been deported before, now faces federal charges for possession of a firearm as an illegal alien,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said. “… because Texas cooperates with ICE, we will work with our partners to ensure that this killer will never again roam our streets.”

Ayala-Montero first crossed the United States-Mexico border into Arizona in 1983 and was deported to his native Mexico in 2006. A year later, Ayala-Montero illegally re-entered the U.S., a felony.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.