W.H.O. Chief Tedros Hospitalized in Rio de Janeiro

World Health Organization (W.H.O.) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was hospitalized on Wednesday night in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he had been attending the G20 summit.

Hospital Samaritano Barra da Tijuca in Rio said the W.H.O. chief, 59, was admitted on Wednesday afternoon for “necessary tests, which confirmed clinical indicators with no signs of seriousness.”

The hospital said Tedros spent the night under observation and was released on Thursday morning. He was reportedly given medication for high blood pressure.

Brazilian media reports said Tedros presented with “symptoms of labyrinthitis and an hypertensive crisis.” He had complained of feeling unwell earlier in the week at the G20 summit and has previously been diagnosed with hypertension. Labyrinthitis is an infection of the inner ear that can cause vertigo and nausea.

“I am fortunate that I was diagnosed early and have access to good medical care,” Tedros said of his condition last year. “Unfortunately, the same is not true for the majority of those with hypertension, especially for those in lower-income countries and communities.”

Tedros confirmed on Thursday that he was discharged from the hospital and back to work.

“What saddens me the most is that I am unable to deliver on my promise to pick up my daughter from school today, as my departure was delayed due to the illness,” he said.

“Even though it might seem like a small thing, these everyday moments are incredibly important. It’s in those interactions that we build our bonds and show our love. Those moments truly matter,” he said.

“Please take care of your health – it’s your greatest wealth,” he advised.