One Suspect at Large After Shots Fired at Arizona DPS Detectives

One suspect is in custody and another at large after the pair allegedly orchestrated the shooting of two Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) detectives around 9 a.m. Thursday.

KTAR reports that the detectives were sitting in their car supporting “a nearby operation” when the driver of silver Infinity G-37 allegedly pulled up and honked the horn. The passenger of the vehicle allegedly got out, raised an “assault rifle” and opened fire on the detectives.

The detectives returned fire and the driver fled, leaving behind the alleged shooter, who was apprehended.

The Arizona DPS is searching for the driver of the Infinity G-37, whom they believe to be a Hispanic male.

They posted a photo and description of the vehicle:

AZDPS detectives seek public assistance locating this vehicle, believed to be a silver 2008-2013 Infinity model G-37 with custom wheels. It has a temporary plate & appears to have chipped paint below the license plate area. If seen, please call 9-1-1 immediately. pic.twitter.com/17xfuEp72S — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) September 17, 2020

The Arizona DPS issued a Blue Alert after the incident, which provides “immediate information to the public through issuing and coordinating alerts using various resources following a violent attack upon a law enforcement officer.”

Breitbart News reported that 68-year-old James Lee Carr allegedly shot a federal courthouse security officer on September 15, 2020, just before noon. Carr called his brother and allegedly confessed to the shooting afterward. He was apprehended after his brother, son, and ex-wife located him and called police.

The security officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

