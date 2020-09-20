AZ GOP Sheriff Candidate: I Will ‘Line Up Jail Buses’ to Arrest Rioters

Jerry Sheridan, the Republican candidate for Arizona’s Maricopa County Sheriff, says he will “line up jail buses” to take protesters-turned-rioters to prison.

Sheridan told Breitbart News, “I will enforce people’s constitutional rights to peaceably protest. However, as soon as someone throws a rock or a bottle that is not longer a peaceful protest. I will declare it an unlawful assembly and immediately disperse the crowd before it becomes a riot.”

He said, “I will have jail buses, that we transport inmates in, lined up in row to arrest the people that do not disperse [if the protest becomes riotous].”

“I’m not fooling around with this. These rioters, they don’t just attack Republican businesses. They don’t just attack and destroy and burn and loot businesses in wealthy communities. They attack, especially small business owners that probably have their life savings, their life work in these places, [the rioters] don’t discriminate,” Sheridan added.

“They tear them all down, and it’s my job as the sheriff to protect everybody. Regardless of the location in Maricopa County, regardless of who owns the businesses.”

He said it is the job of the sheriff to “protect property and life.”

Sheridan was with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for 38 years, 33 of which he spent in leadership, culminating in him holding the highest-ranking uniformed position of Chief Deputy.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.