Two Louisville Police Officers Shot Amid Breonna Taylor Protests

Two Louisville Metro Police Department officers were shot Wednesday evening in downtown Louisville amid protests after a Kentucky grand jury did not bring murder charges against any of the officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Huge police presence here at 1st and Broadway in downtown #LouisvilleKy where we have confirmed reports of an @LMPD officer shot @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/0yAyZHuVMp — Tyler Emery (@TylerWHAS11) September 24, 2020

WDRB reports: “Metrosafe confirmed to WDRB News that an officer had been shot at Brook and Broadway sometime before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. No other information was immediately available. Possible injuries to the officer are unknown at this time.”

NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez reported that a second officer had been shot and both are receiving medical attention at Louisville University Hospital.

#Breaking: Louisville police tell NBC News two officers have been shot and are at Louisville University Hospital — Gabe Gutierrez (@gabegutierrez) September 24, 2020

The condition of the officers is currently unknown.

Earlier Wednesday, protesters marched through downtown Louisville, some armed with riot shields and anti-police signs. As night fell, some rioters began setting fires around the downtown area, including the boarded up Hall of Justice.

Police came out of the Hall of Justice in Louisville to put out the fires that had been started and were attacked with projectiles by rioters. The police fell back inside the building. An unlawful assembly has been declared. pic.twitter.com/EVEbqje7gr — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020

Multiple fire have been started in downtown Louisville. As a bonus, something exploded right in front of me. pic.twitter.com/9t67SwfWuH — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020