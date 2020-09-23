Two Louisville Police Officers Shot Amid Breonna Taylor Protests

Two Louisville Metro Police Department officers were shot Wednesday evening in downtown Louisville amid protests after a Kentucky grand jury did not bring murder charges against any of the officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.
Huge police presence here at 1st and Broadway in downtown #LouisvilleKy where we have confirmed reports of an @LMPD officer shot @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/0yAyZHuVMp
— Tyler Emery (@TylerWHAS11) September 24, 2020
WDRB reports: “Metrosafe confirmed to WDRB News that an officer had been shot at Brook and Broadway sometime before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. No other information was immediately available. Possible injuries to the officer are unknown at this time.”
NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez reported that a second officer had been shot and both are receiving medical attention at Louisville University Hospital.
#Breaking: Louisville police tell NBC News two officers have been shot and are at Louisville University Hospital
— Gabe Gutierrez (@gabegutierrez) September 24, 2020
The condition of the officers is currently unknown.
Earlier Wednesday, protesters marched through downtown Louisville, some armed with riot shields and anti-police signs. As night fell, some rioters began setting fires around the downtown area, including the boarded up Hall of Justice.
Police came out of the Hall of Justice in Louisville to put out the fires that had been started and were attacked with projectiles by rioters. The police fell back inside the building. An unlawful assembly has been declared. pic.twitter.com/EVEbqje7gr
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020
Multiple fire have been started in downtown Louisville. As a bonus, something exploded right in front of me. pic.twitter.com/9t67SwfWuH
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020
A Jefferson County grand jury indicted one of three police officers involved in Taylor’s shooting inside her Louisville apartment. The charges are connected to the firing of shots into the neighboring apartment. Former officer Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
As Breitbart News reported:
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron explained Wednesday afternoon that no police officers would be charged directly for the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville in March because they knocked before entering her boyfriend’s apartment.
Taylor, 26, an emergency medical technician, was killed in the crossfire when her boyfriend opened fire at police, thinking they were intruders.
After expressing his condolences to Taylor’s family, Cameron explained that the officers who had shot Taylor would not be charged because they had been fired upon first, and because her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, testified that they had knocked first.
Senate Majority Leader McConnell (R-KY) issued a statement regarding Cameron’s announcement, saying: “Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron led a complete inquiry to find the truth and pursue justice. I have total confidence he followed the facts and the legal process in his decision.”
The FBI, meanwhile, said its investigation of the shooting was still underway despite the state’s announcement. The agency opened the probe in May.
“FBI Louisville continues its federal investigation into all aspects of the death of Breonna Taylor,” FBI spokesman Tim Beam told the Louisville Courier Journal. “This work will continue beyond the state charges announced today.
An array of activists, politicians and celebrities have called for all three officers to face murder charges. Presidential candidate Joe Biden said earlier this month the officers “need to be charged.”
His running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, tweeted in June, “We can’t forget about Black women in our quest for justice.”
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer declared a state of emergency Tuesday out of concern for potential civil unrest following the decision. The declaration allowed him to set curfews.
The UPI contributed to this report.
