WATCH: Young Couple Wearing Trump Shirt Showered with Unknown Liquid, Attacked and Terrorized by Antifa ‘Medics’

A group of protesters surrounds a Trump-supporting young couple as they leave the Million MAGA March on Saturday evening. Someone in the crowd douses the couple with an unknown liquid. A short time later they are assaulted by a pair of Antifa “medics.”

A young couple trying to leave the Million MAGA March in Washington, D.C., on Saturday evening came under attack from a group of anti-Trump protesters. The young man wore a red Trump sweatshirt.

DC: Trump supporters attacked by Antifa and BLM Antifa and BLM hit, throw eggs and unknown liquids at Trump Supporters walking through BLM Plaza You can hear see and hear the female Trump Supporter cry in fear pic.twitter.com/No1QDp4KLd — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 14, 2020

A video tweeted by independent journalist Drew Hernandez shows the couple being doused with an unknown liquid. As the couple attempts to walk away, two women wearing black block with “medic” crosses on their backs sneak up behind the couple and appear to assault them.

The woman can be heard screaming in fear multiple times during the attack.

As they walk away, they are pursued by more protesters who continue to throw unknown liquids on them and harass them.

One man sticks his middle finger in the couple’s face and shouts, “F**k you, f**k you.”

The couple finally finds a group of police officers who whisk them away to safety.

Earlier, a group of BLM protesters harassed and attacked a pro-Trump Black woman pushing a stroller, Breitbart News reported.

In another incident, protesters knocked out and kicked a Trump supporter’s head after he fell to the ground from being sucker-punched.

