BLM-Antifa Protesters Chant ‘Burn it Down’ During March Through Nation’s Capital

Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters marched through the streets of Washington, DC, on Saturday night. In one video, marchers can be heard chanting “burn it down.” The protesters also became violent with a D.C. police officer outside a restaurant.

BLM and Antifa protesters took to the streets in the nation’s capital Saturday night. A video posted by independent videographer Brendan Gutenschwager shows the marchers moving through what appears to be a residential neighborhood chanting, “If we don’t get it, burn it down.”

Chants of “If we don’t get it, burn it down” as the march continues in DC tonight #DC #DCProtests #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/YMxy90P4oj — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 7, 2021

Protesters carrying an Antifa flag could be seen with the marchers as they chanted, “Whose streets, our streets.”

Fox News reported the Total Liberation Collective and the Palm Collective 0rganized the “DC Queer and Trans Black History March and Rally which began at about 2 p.m.

TOMORROW Saturday February 6 we’re celebrating Black Queer and Trans history in DC with @tlcollective.dc ! We’re meeting at Banneker Recreation Center in Cardozo at 2pm, and hope to be moving by 2:30.#blackhistory#dcblackpride #blacktranslivesmatter #blackhistoryisqueer pic.twitter.com/sSn555pUdO — Palm Collective (@PCollective2020) February 6, 2021

Following that event, BLM protesters began marching near Dupont Circle, the article states.

As the marchers approached a row of restaurants, protesters began harassing diners.

DC Police are forming lines around the outdoor diners to separate them from the protesters marching past #DC #DCProtests #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/g4uIrc39P9 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 7, 2021

Marchers wearing black bloc turned began harassing police officers with chants and blinding strobe lights.

Protesters shine lights at the police as they pause the march outside a row of restaurants #DC #DCProtests #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/qhn5ZtZbKh — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 7, 2021

The conflict turned violent as protesters scuffled with D.C. Metro police officers.

Washington, DC: Police push #antifa back as they gather around diners during their street march. pic.twitter.com/ATw1PTOGbB — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) February 7, 2021

Police officers monitored the crowd closely until the groups eventually disbursed.

