Portland Police Detain 100 Antifa Rioters, Arrest 13

Portland police officers "kettle" a group of about 100 Antifa protesters on March 12. (Twitter Video Screenshot/Bethany Kerley)
Portland Police Bureau officers surrounded and temporarily detained about 100 Antifa protesters after they vandalized multiple businesses in the Pearl District. Police identified and photographed all of the protesters, and some journalists, and placed 13 people under arrest.

Portland police report a group of people began marching in the street and blocking traffic at about 9 p.m. on Friday, according to a statement from police officials. Officials advised the protesters to get out of the open roadway. The group refused to comply and began marching down the roadway.

About 15 minutes later, the crowd turned violent and began smashing the windows of local businesses. At that point, officers moved in and “kettled” the crowd. The police informed the group they were being temporarily detained and were “not free to leave.” Police began to identify and photograph the people in the detained group.

Journalist Suzette Smith tweeted a photo showing a police officer taking her picture after duct-taping her name and date of birth on her chest.

Police later “courteously escorted” her about a block away where she could no longer report on police or rioters’ activities.

Police officials said they detained the largely Antifa protesters for “investigation of crimes.” Some in the crowd refused to comply and were arrested. Police said the group locked arms in an effort to interfere with their investigations.

Weapons seized from Antifa rioters during a March 12 event in Portland, Oregon. (Photos: Portland Police Bureau)

Weapons seized from Antifa rioters during a March 12 event in Portland, Oregon. (Photos: Portland Police Bureau)

During the process, police took 13 people into custody. After releasing the other protesters, police searched the area and found vandalism tools and weapons that had been discarded by the protesters. Those included a crowbar, hammers, bear spray, slugging weapons, a high-impact slingshot, and knives.

Groups of released protesters gathered outside the “kettle” perimeter and began throwing rocks and full cans of beer at officers, officials stated. Officers arrested some of the crowd including two people carrying firearms and wearing body armor and helmets.

The Portland Police Bureau press release lists the names and alleged crimes of the 13 people they arrested.

