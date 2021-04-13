53 Arrested During Overnight Protests in Minneapolis Area amid Looting, Violence

Riots and looting continued Monday night in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, and neighboring Minneapolis. Police officers arrested at least 53 people in the two cities.

A standoff between demonstrators seeking to protest the police shooting of Daunte Wright, 20, on Sunday afternoon turned violent as darkness covered the city of Brooklyn Center. Protesters began throwing rocks and fireworks at police officers outside the station long after the 8 p.m. curfew took effect, Breitbart News reported.

As protesters occupied the attention of police at the headquarters building, looters began targeting businesses in both Brooklyn and Minneapolis, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. The rioting and looting led to the arrest of at least 53 people in the two cities.

Minnesota State Police Colonel Matt Langer told reporters that officers arrested 40 people in Brooklyn Center. Police booked some of the suspects into the Hennepin County jail while others were cited and released. The colonel said some officers suffered minor injuries from thrown objects. No protesters reported injuries, he stated.

In neighboring Minneapolis, Deputy Police Chief Amelia Huffman told reporters that officers arrested 13 people in that city. Charges ranged from burglary related to looting (4), shots-fired incidents (2), curfew violations (6), and one for an outstanding warrant. The chief said five businesses fell victim to looters.

Police say protests during the daylight hours remained mostly peaceful. However, under cover of darkness, violence broke out mainly from “outliers,” former Department of Public Safety Assistant Commissioner Booker Hodges said in a news conference.