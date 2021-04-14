Maryland Cop Shoots Teen Armed with Airsoft Pistol, Knife

A Maryland State Police trooper shot and killed a 16-year-old boy after the teen allegedly pointed what appeared to be a handgun at him. The weapon turned out to be an Airsoft model. The teen was also armed with a knife, police say.

Police received two 911 calls reporting a suspicious person with a gun on Tuesday afternoon, Fox News reported. A Maryland State Police trooper arrived on the scene, located not far from the State Police barracks, and observed a person later identified as white 16-year-old Peyton Ham. The trooper said Ham had a gun and a knife.

State Police Superintendent Woodrow Jones II told reporters a witness described Ham as taking “a shooting stance” and pointing the gun at the trooper. The trooper shot and wounded the alleged assailant.

Another witness said Ham then stood back up with a knife in his hand. The trooper ordered him to drop the knife before he fired again.

The trooper called for assistance until an ambulance arrived. The EMS crew transported Ham to a hospital where doctors pronounced his death.

Upon examination, the investigators determine Ham presented an Airsoft gun that is “a close representation of an actual handgun,” the superintendent explained.

The trooper, described as a two-year and seven-month veteran, is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Officials did not identify the trooper but said the trooper did not sustain any injuries.

Maryland State Police do not wear bodycams and the dashcam apparently did not capture the incident.