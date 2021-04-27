WATCH: NYPD Detective Assaulted in Broad Daylight, Suspect Arrested

A video posted by the New York Post shows a black man wearing a head covering striking a New York City Police Department detective across the face with a rod. The man runs away as the detective recoils and is eventually taken into custody by pursuing officers.

In broad daylight on Monday, a man, later identified as 25-year-old Akeele Morgan, approaches an NYPD detective from behind. As the detective is focused on his report writing, Morgan is seen in the video below to strike the detective in the face with a long white plastic rod, the Post reported.

Welcome to NYC! Even as our Detectives investigate crimes they’re attacked by emboldened criminals, who have quickly realized there are no consequences for law breakers in our city. The DEA is calling for this violence to be fully prosecuted as we look to file civil charges. pic.twitter.com/3FuiBEEcE1 — Detectives’ Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) April 26, 2021

The incident occurred in Flushing, New York, around noon on Monday as the NYPD detective gathered information about a robbery. The detective is seen writing notes when the man sneaks up behind him and delivers the blow.

The detective crouches down in pain as the man turns and backs away. Other officers come out of the store and pursue the suspect on foot.

Police arrested Morgan, a Bronx resident, on 39th Avenue near Prince Street in Flushing, the newspaper reported. Morgan now faces charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Detectives’ Endowment Association (DEA) officials say the detective suffered a gash to his head and a whip mark.