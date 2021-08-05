Eighteen people were shot, one of them fatally, Wednesday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported the fatal shooting occurred at 4 p.m., when two gunmen entered a home “in the first block of East 118th Place.” The gunmen opened fire and 34-year-old Maurice Morris was shot and killed.

FOX32 noted Morris was shot in the head and “pronounced dead at the scene.”

Breitbart News pointed out that 13 people were shot on Tuesday alone in Chicago, and two of the shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

ABC 7/Chicago Sun-Times explained nearly 50 people were shot during the most recent weekend, four of them fatally. At least 70 people were shot in Chicago the weekend of July 23-25, 2021, and twelve of them died.

On August 1, WGNTV reported Chicago Police Department (CPD) numbers showing there were 461 shootings in Chicago in July alone. Those shootings left behind 614 victims, 105 of whom died from their wounds.

