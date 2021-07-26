At Least 70 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 70 people were shot, 12 of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

On Sunday, Breitbart News reported at least 29 people were shot Friday into Saturday night, seven of them fatally.

By Monday morning, ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted that the total number of weekend shooting victims was at least 70, and the number of fatalities was at 12.

The Chicago Tribune pointed out the wounded included five who were injured in one incident Sunday morning. The shooting victims were 23-years-0ld to 50-years-old in age, and they were standing in a yard “in the 4800 block of West Race Avenue” when a gunman entered the yard and opened fire.

The Chicago killing fields yield their gruesome daily harvest. https://t.co/BwIr85OgJe — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 20, 2021

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times explained a gunman shot at an off-duty police officer Sunday night as the officer sat in the passenger sit of a vehicle. The incident occurred at “11:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Ainslie Street.” The officer was not injured and the suspect was able to escape.

The Tribune reported Chicago surpassed 2,020 shooting victims this year by July 7. The Windy City surpassed 360 homicides by the same date.

HeyJackass observed that 88 people have been shot and killed in Chicago in July 2021 alone.

