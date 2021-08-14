WATCH: Melee Breaks Out in California Between Antifa and Anti-Vaccine-Mandate Protesters

Video from Los Angeles shows a brawl breaking out between Antifa and people reported to be anti-mask protesters. At least one person appears to have been stabbed during the melee. It is not clear what side that person was on.

A video tweeted by Los Angeles videographer Sean Carmitchel shows Antifa members dressed in black bloc violently attacking people who reportedly gathered on Saturday to protest mandatory vaccines and vaccine passports. Multiple fights lasted several minutes.

Many, many punches thrown. Several press members injured. Lots of bear mace. Several press members hurt, one attempt at stealing a camera. I’ll break down when off the ground. pic.twitter.com/1YLcOUIkxp — Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) August 14, 2021

Carmitchel reported that multiple weapons were used in the fights, and people assaulted members of the press while attempting to steal cameras.

One man being treated for what I’m hearing is a stabbing – following up later on what happened. pic.twitter.com/dMW3tXTxd9 — Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) August 14, 2021

Fox 11 in Los Angeles reported that several people gathered to protest the issue of mandatory vaccinations for the coronavirus. The group organized a “choose freedom march” to protest “medical tyranny, mandatory vaccinations, and vaccine passports,” the local Fox affiliate stated.

A tweet from the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the violence and that one man was stabbed. Police said they made no arrests.

LAPD is monitoring a protest at the south lawn of the LA City Hall. We are on scene to maintain order after a fight broke out. We are aware of 1 male that was stabbed & is being treated by LAFD. No arrests have been made but investigation is on going. pic.twitter.com/0UwCgN55mJ — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) August 14, 2021

The City of Los Angeles is reportedly in the process of developing an ordinance requiring proof of at least a partial vaccination to enter some public places. Those include restaurants, bars, gyms, concert venues, movie theaters, and retail establishments, Fox 11 added.

Police eventually re-established order and separated the groups on opposite sides of the street.

Both sides now taunting each other, LAPD has about 30 personnel between both, most pointing towards the counter-protestor side (about 30) rather than the anti-mask side (about 250) pic.twitter.com/yPQTYuXEOc — Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) August 14, 2021