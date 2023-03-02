Chicago Officer Andres Vasquez Killed in Gun Battle

The Chicago officer who was shot and killed during a gun battle late Wednesday afternoon has been identified as 32-year-old Andres Vasquez.

Breitbart News reported the shootout on Wednesday, noting that a Chicago officer was taken to the hospital in critical condition before succumbing to his wounds.

On Thursday morning, ABC 7 identified the fallen officer as Vasquez, pointing out that he was shot numerous times following a foot chase that occurred while police were trying to apprehend “a man accused of chasing a woman down the street with a gun.”

The Chicago Tribune noted Chicago police officers began gathering outside the Cook County medical examiner’s office around 7:45 Wednesday night in anticipation of a procession for Vasquez’s body.

Earlier today, we lost one of our own. An on-duty police officer was fatally shot while responding to a person with a gun call. Please pray for this officer’s family, loved ones, partner and all of our Chicago Police officers who are grieving this tremendous loss. pic.twitter.com/dlEucYrmY9 — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) March 2, 2023

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown indicated that Vasquez had been with the Chicago PD five years and “had a bright future ahead of him.”

WTTW reports that the 18-year-old who allegedly shot Vasquez took a shot to the head during the gun battle and is in critical condition.

