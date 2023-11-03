Former President Donald Trump’s counsel, Christopher Kise, suggested in court Friday that the legal team may consider pursuing a mistrial in the civil suit brought by the state of New York in light of a report from Breitbart News.

At the center of the argument is Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle’s report that New York County Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron’s top clerk, Allison Greenfield, “appears to have violated judicial rules preventing officers of the court from making excessive political donations.”

“There’s a news story out [today]…about particular political contributions made by your court staff…it raises questions of impartiality,” Kise said, according to Law360’s Stewart Bishop.

He added the “defense will have to give serious consideration to seeking a mistrial.”

According to Pix11 reporter Henry Rosoff, Engoron — who placed a gag order on Trump regarding Greenfield and has fined him twice for gag order violations — became frustrated.

Confirmed… they're alluding to the above article…

“…I’ll let everyone in the room think what they will about Breitbart,” he added.

There were “audible scoffs in the courtroom” when it was revealed the defense was referencing a Breitbart News report, according to Politico legal reporter Erica Orden.

As Boyle reported, it seems Engoron was advised of the violations laid out in a complaint filed to his court from a third party:

…it appears Engoron was advised of Greenfield’s violations in a 72-page complaint addressed to his court via email that was also filed with the New York State Bar Association the same day he decided to issue a gag order against former President Donald Trump in his case currently playing out in Engoron’s Manhattan courtroom.

Engoron said Friday, “It’s not information, it’s an allegation!” according to Rosoff.

“This idea someone has notified me, absolutely untrue, absolutely untrue,” he added.

Boyle pointed out that “in 2022 alone, Greenfield gave thousands of dollars” in political donations that apparently exceeded a $500 threshold for court officials in aggregate donations for a calendar year:

The donations, which can be found in New York’s elections database, total several thousand dollars. She gave $200 to the Four Freedoms Democratic Club in New York on May 2, 2022. She gave $175 to the Chelsea Reform Democratic Club in New York on April 5, 2022—and gave that group another $210 on July 25, 2022. She gave $350 to the West Side Democrats, Inc. in New York on June 15, 2022. She gave $50 more to New Yorkers For Alex Bores on Sept. 8, 2022. On Oct. 26, 2022, she gave another $50 to the Four Freedoms Democratic Club. On Sept. 12, 2022, Greenfield gave $100 to the Grand Street Democrats. On Dec. 2, 2022, Greenfield gave another $100 to Hell’s Kitchen Democrats. On Nov. 10, 2022, and on Nov. 21, 2022, Greenfield gave $250 each time to Downtown Independent Democrats. On Sept. 6, 2022, she gave $250 to Village Independent Democrats. On Dec. 27, 2022, Greenfield gave $500 to the Jim Owles Liberal Democratic Club. She gave that group another $500 spread over two $250 donations back on June 1, 2022, as well. On March 3, 2022, she gave $50 to Sivin for New York. On March 10, 2022, Greenfield gave another $100 to Sivin for New York. On May 15, 2022, she gave another $125 to Sivin for New York. She gave $25 to the New York County Democratic Committee on Feb. 13, 2022. She gave the New York County Democratic Committee another $50 on July 17, 2022.

Trump allies slammed Engoron and Greenfield after the report came to light.

