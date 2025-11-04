Sen. Hagerty Renews Calls for House to Impeach Anti-Trump Judge James Boasberg

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) has called on the U.S. House of Representatives to begin impeachment proceedings against U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg for allegedly conspiring with former President Joe Biden’s campaign “to spy on my phone records, those of my colleagues, members of President Trump’s staff and President Donald Trump himself.”

The Obama-appointed judge attracted mass scrutiny from Republicans this year as he countered the Trump administration at virtually every turn, from blocking deportation flights for illegal aliens affiliated with violent gangs, threatening officials with contempt of court for not returning illegal migrants after they had already landed in El Salvador, and warning Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts that he and his colleagues were concerned that the administration was “leading to a constitutional crisis.”

Even more concerning with his recent efforts to stop the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement efforts is the recently-uncovered key role he played in the failed Russia-Trump collusion accusations while he presided over the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) Court, the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) internal watchdog.

Despite writing that “the frequency and seriousness” of the errors found by the court related to the Russia investigation “called into question the reliability of the information proffered in other FBI applications,” Boasberg signed off on the renewal of overreaching surveillance powers for U.S. spy agencies in November 2020 as they attempted to take down Trump, Just The News revealed in March.

“In a ruling made public in April 2021, Boasberg approved continuation of the NSA’s warrantless surveillance program, authorized under Section 702 of the FISA Amendments Act, for another year,” the Just the News article stated.

Even more recent reports detailed Boasberg’s involvement in the Biden-era Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump and several Republican lawmakers, with the judge authorizing the surveillance of their phone records.

Republican senators who were named or affected by the surveillance have accused Boasberg of overreach, called for investigations and, in some cases, impeachment proceedings in the House, Breitbart News reported.

Hagerty renewed those calls in a Tuesday X post, accusing Boasberg of working with Biden’s “attack dogs” to take out GOP figures:

“Today, I am calling for the House of Representatives to begin impeachment proceedings against Judge Boasberg, who evidently shed his judicial mantle to conspire with Biden’s campaign attack dogs to spy on my phone records, those of my colleagues, members of President Trump’s staff and President Donald Trump himself,” the Tennessee senator wrote.

“We must send a clear message that this type of egregious lawfare can never happen again and those who have facilitated it will face serious consequences,” he added.

Hagerty’s post came after other lawmakers, including Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Eric Schmitt (R-MO), told the House to impeach the judge last week, Breitbart News reported.

“I am right now calling on the House to impeach Judge Boasberg,” Cruz said at a press conference. “Judge Boasberg put his robes down, stood up, and said, ‘Sign me up to be part of the partisan vendetta against 20 percent of the Republicans in the Senate.”

According to Schmitt, what Boasberg “did to Senator Cruz and maybe other senators absolutely — and I don’t say this lightly — absolutely is worthy of impeachment proceedings.”

“There has to be accountability,” he added.

