Memo Showcases D.C. Judge James Boasberg’s Bias Against President Trump

A newly surfaced memo reveals that D.C. judges — namely, federal judge James Boasberg and others he claims are his colleagues — hold an inherent bias against President Donald Trump, as many Americans have surmised.

The Federalist obtained the memo stemming from the March 11, 2025, Judicial Conference in D.C. According to U.S. Courts, “The Judicial Conference convenes twice a year to consider administrative and policy issues affecting the federal court system, and to make recommendations to Congress concerning legislation involving the Judicial Branch.”

During this past conference, federal judge James Boasberg reportedly told Chief Justice Roberts — the presiding officer of the Judicial Conference — that both he and his colleagues were “concern[ed] that the Administration would disregard rulings of federal courts leading to a constitutional crisis.”

As such, Roberts, per the memo, “expressed hope that would not happen and in turn no constitutional crisis would materialize.” He also told the others that he had “civil and respectful” interactions with Trump as of late.

But as the Federalist points out, “Donald Trump, however, is not merely the president: He is a Defendant in scores of lawsuits, including multiple cases in the D.C. District Court”:

As such, this conversation did not concern generic concerns of the judiciary, but specific discussions about a litigant currently before the same judges who expressed concern to the Chief Judge of the D.C. District Court that the Trump Administration would disregard the court’s orders. Judge Boasberg’s comments reveal he and his colleagues hold an anti-Trump bias, for the Trump Administration had complied with every court order to date (and since for that matter). The D.C. District Court judges’ “concern” also went counter to the normal presumption courts hold — one that presumes public officials properly discharged their official duties. Apparently, that presumption does not apply to the current president, at least if you are litigating in D.C.

The Federalist notes that, just days later, Boasberg ordered the Trump administration to stop deportations to El Salvador. Further, months later, Boasberg said Trump must provide illegal aliens deported to El Salvador the chance to challenge that move in court.

However, later in June, the Supreme Court handed a massive victory to Trump, curbing the ability of lone wolf judges to completely halt Trump’s agenda in what has continued to shape up as an uphill battle.

“I was elected on a historic mandate, but in recent months, we’ve seen a handful of radical left judges effectively try to overrule the rightful powers of the president to stop the American people from getting the policies that they voted for in record numbers,” Trump said at the time, deeming it a “grave threat to democracy.”

“…instead of merely ruling on the immediate cases before them, these judges have attempted to dictate the law for the entire nation,” he added.

